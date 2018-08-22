Arrowverse crossover to feature Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, introduce Lois Lane

Batwoman will come face to face with Superman and Lois Lane (!!!) in the annual Arrowverse crossover.

EW has learned that Tyler Hoechlin is set to reprise his role as the Man of Steel in this year’s three-night crossover, which will mark Ruby Rose’s debut as Gotham crusader Batwoman, a.k.a. Kate Kane. He will appear in all three episodes, meaning fans will finally get to see him share the screen with Grant Gustin’s Flash and Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow; however, that isn’t the only major development. The CW will also introduce intrepid Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane in the epic event, too. Casting for the role will begin soon.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” said Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner in a statement. “This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

For his part, Gustin is looking forward to appearing alongside iconic characters like Superman, Lois Lane, and Batwoman, and expects the experience to be “pretty epic.”

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin told EW in an interview right after the news broke. He went on to explain that he always hoped this would happen, but part of him thought it never would. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features, to be honest. But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

It’s been quite a while since Kara’s super-cousin dropped by Supergirl. The last time we saw Superman was in Supergirl‘s season 2 finale when Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) fought — and defeated — a brainwashed Superman in the middle of National City. Relatedly, Supergirl has name-dropped Lois Lane quite a few times since it premiered, so it feels like her introduction into the Arrowverse has been a long time coming.

The three-night Arrowverse crossover begins Sunday, Dec. 9 with The Flash at 8 p.m., then continues on Monday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. with Arrow, and concludes on the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.