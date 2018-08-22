Sarah Paulson's new American Horror Story: Apocalypse character revealed

At some point, American Horror Story might just be a one-woman show featuring Sarah Paulson as all the characters.

The Emmy-winner is playing three different characters on this season’s Apocalypse — Cordelia Goode, Billie Dean Howard, and a new face named Venable.

The latter seems to be making her debut in this latest teaser for the new season of the Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk anthology series premiering on Sept. 12.

Her character appears to be controlling a lottery for those who’d like to live past the end of days. “This is your chance to survive,” she says.

But also LOOK AT THAT CONTOURING!

AHS: Apocalypse is the highly anticipated crossover between Murder House and Coven.

Paulson is also making her directorial debut with the sixth episode of the season which will also feature the return of AHS alum Jessica Lange.