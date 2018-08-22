RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards battles angry dance moms in Dancing Queen series trailer

If you’ve ever wondered how the ladies of Dance Moms might fare at the mercy of a ruthless drag queen’s perfectionist attitude, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards is here to answer your prayers (with a tongue pop or two along the way).

Netflix announced Wednesday the multi-hyphenate performer and dancer — known as Justin Johnson when not in full eleganza — will front Dancing Queen, his own docuseries following his dance life, drag life, family life, and love life in his hometown of Mesquite, Texas. The man behind Edwards’ larger-than-life personality (and collection of wigs) founded the Beyond Belief Dance Company for young girls 14 years ago, and the organization will serve as the backdrop for the new show.

The queen you know. The stories you don't. Watch #DragRace fan-favorite @AlyssaEdwards_1 in #DancingQueen, a brand new docuseries premiering October 5! pic.twitter.com/ohG4QQwtvQ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 22, 2018

“Mama’s back. Talk about a dream come true. Talk about a dream that is truly reality. I am the grand dame diva of the south,” Edwards says in the show’s first trailer, which teases the troupe’s heated (and sometimes heartfelt) journey throughout an intensely competitive dance season. Subsequent footage shows Edwards clashing with several teary-eyed parents as well as confronting traumas from his own past, while fellow Drag Race graduate Shangela also stops by for a surprise appearance.

“The power of drag is giving someone the courage,” Edwards continues. “The wig is the cape to a superhero…. Each and every one of these kids were born into a royal family. I hope to help them in finding their crown, because mine is staying on my head.”

Produced by Drag Race founding company World of Wonder Productions with executive producers Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Roy Orecchio, and RuPaul himself, all eight 45-minute episodes of Dancing Queen are set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 5.