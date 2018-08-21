Veronica Mars revival starring Kristen Bell is in the works at Hulu

type TV Show Genre Drama run date 09/22/04-05/22/07 creator Rob Thomas performer Kristen Bell, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring broadcaster The CW, UPN seasons 3

Brace yourselves marshmallows: A Veronica Mars revival is in the works at Hulu.

EW has learned a new season of the fan favorite mystery series is close to a deal at the streaming service — with original creator Rob Thomas and series star Kristen Bell on board.

Several elements of the deal are not yet closed but a revival has been quietly in the works for months between studio Warner Bros. and Hulu. We’re told the arrangement will allow Bell to appear on the new series despite her commitments to NBC’s The Good Place.

Aside from that, the unknowns outnumber the knowns at this point: What’s the storyline? How many episodes? Will other original series actors get invited back? When will it air? All TBD.

Veronica Mars followed a California teen sleuth and student (Bell) who moonlit as a private investigator under the tutelage of her detective father (Enrico Colantoni). The series premiered in 2004 and ran for two seasons on UPN, and then ran for another season on The CW before being canceled.

While this big Mars news in one respect represents the latest in a wave of revivals and reboots, in another way the title was one of the very first of the modern era to get brought back to life after a cancelation. In 2013, Thomas and Bell launched a campaign to raise money through Kickstarter for a feature film Veronica Mars sequel. They originally set a goal of $2 million and eventually netted an incredible $5.7 million. The movie was released in 2014.