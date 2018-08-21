To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

This Is Us tapped an iconic TV mom to appear on the show in season 1 (Married… with Children‘s Katey Sagal) as well as in season 2 (That 70s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp), and now it has cast another one for season 3.

Jane Kaczmarek will guest-star on an upcoming episode of the NBC family drama, EW has learned exclusively. The Malcolm in the Middle alum — who was nominated for seven Emmys as Lois — will play a liberal university professor and scientist who is described as intelligent, warm, and down-to-earth. How she enters the story is being kept under wraps at this point.

Kaczmarek starred earlier this year in Netflix feature film 6 Balloons and last year in a mounting of Long Day’s Journey into Night with Alfred Molina at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse. Her post-Malcolm TV credits include Playing House, The Big Bang Theory, The Middle, and Law & Order: SVU.

Daredevil actor Rob Morgan has also joined the TIU guest cast. The list of guest stars includes Gerald McRaney, Denis O’Hare, Ron Howard, Brad Garrett, and Elizabeth Perkins.

For more intel on season 3 of the Emmy-nominated This Is Us, which begins Sept. 25 and is the show’s “most ambitious yet,” according to Mandy Moore — head over here.