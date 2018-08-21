Here's when The Walking Dead season 8 will be on Netflix

Derek Lawrence
August 21, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Walking Dead

type
TV Show
run date
10/31/10
performer
Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus
broadcaster
AMC
seasons
9
Genre
Drama, Horror, Thriller

Emotionally preparing yourself for the departure of Rick Grimes? Well, thankfully you’ll soon get your chance to rewatch Andrew Lincoln’s final full season on The Walking Dead.

EW can exclusively reveal that season 8 of AMC’s zombie drama will hit Netflix on Sept. 23, exactly two weeks before season 9 premieres.

Season 8, which concluded its 16 episode run in April, featured the comic’s all-out war storyline between the Saviors and the other communities as well as the show’s most shocking death yet. It also serves as the last season that will feature Lincoln, the series’ lead since the beginning. The British actor is set to exit early in season 9, citing a desire to spend time with his family back home.

The Walking Dead returns Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The full list of Netflix’s September new releases will be made available on Wednesday.

