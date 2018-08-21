AMC announces premiere date for Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon miniseries

Forget Christmas, The Little Drummer Girl is coming this Thanksgiving.

Following 2016’s The Night Manager, the network has announced a premiere date for its latest miniseries based on a best-selling spy novel from John le Carré. Starring Emmy-winner Alexander Skarsgård, Oscar-nominee Michael Shannon, and Florence Pugh (The Commuter), The Little Drummer Girl will serve as a three-night event, airing in two-hour installments on Nov. 19, 20, and 21.

Here is the official description for the project from South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy): “Set in the late 1970s, the pulsating thriller follows Charlie (Pugh), a fiery actress and idealist whose resolve is tested after she meets the mysterious Becker (Skarsgård,) while on holiday in Greece. It quickly becomes apparent that his intentions are not what they seem, and her encounter with him entangles her in a complex plot devised by the spy mastermind Kurtz (Shannon). Charlie takes on the role of a lifetime as a double agent while remaining uncertain of her own loyalties.”

