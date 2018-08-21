Riverdale casts Anthony Michael Hall as Principal Featherhead for flashback episode

Tim Stack
August 21, 2018 at 04:00 PM EDT

Riverdale

type
TV Show
run date
01/26/17
performer
K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch
broadcaster
The CW
seasons
3
Genre
Drama

Riverdale is once again bringing in an ’80s icon for a major casting.

Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club) will guest-star in the highly anticipated flashback episode of The CW series playing the high school’s Principal Featherhead, who’s drawn into a game played by his students.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The episode, titled “The Midnight Club” and airing Nov. 7 at 8 p.m., finds Riverdale‘s cast, like KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, playing younger versions of their parents on the series, like Luke Perry and Madchen Amick.

To celebrate the episode, The CW released actual high school photographs of its adult stars, including Perry, Amick, Mark Consuelos, and Hall’s Breakfast Club costar Molly Ringwald.

The CW

Season 3 or Riverdale premieres Oct. 10 on The CW.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now