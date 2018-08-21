Riverdale casts Anthony Michael Hall as Principal Featherhead for flashback episode

type TV Show run date 01/26/17 performer K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch broadcaster The CW seasons 3 Genre Drama

Riverdale is once again bringing in an ’80s icon for a major casting.

Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club) will guest-star in the highly anticipated flashback episode of The CW series playing the high school’s Principal Featherhead, who’s drawn into a game played by his students.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The episode, titled “The Midnight Club” and airing Nov. 7 at 8 p.m., finds Riverdale‘s cast, like KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, playing younger versions of their parents on the series, like Luke Perry and Madchen Amick.

To celebrate the episode, The CW released actual high school photographs of its adult stars, including Perry, Amick, Mark Consuelos, and Hall’s Breakfast Club costar Molly Ringwald.

The CW

Season 3 or Riverdale premieres Oct. 10 on The CW.