To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo returning for The Fosters spin-off

Fresh off the massive success of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the Netflix film where he stole hearts as Peter Kazinsky, Noah Centineo is returning The Fosters world.

Before he ever picked up a lacrosse stick at Peter, Centineo played Jesus Adams Foster on the Freeform series, and now that the spin-off, Good Trouble, has started filming, Centineo is reprising his role. Centineo announced the news via his Instagram story, which showed him back on set working with his former costar Cierra Ramirez, who plays Mariana, one of the leads of the spin-off.

Good Trouble, which is set to premiere in January, follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles. The first season will have 13 episodes, though there’s no word on how many Centineo will appear in.