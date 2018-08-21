Michael B. Jordan confused a Lil Wayne quote for a line from Black Panther

Marvel Studios; Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/REX/Shutterstock
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
August 21, 2018 at 03:08 PM EDT

Black Panther

type
Movie
Genre
Action Adventure
release date
02/16/18
performer
Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis
director
Ryan Coogler
mpaa
PG-13

If it was up to Michael B. Jordan, Lil Wayne might be in line to write Black Panther 2.

EW has exclusive video of Jordan’s appearance on MTV’s SafeWord, where the actor plays a round of “Wakanda or Weezy?” The mission in the game is to decide if a quote is from a rapper or Jordan’s hit film Black Panther.

Tiffany Haddish makes a special cameo in her “ovulating boots” to read the line: “I do what I want to do and I’m gonna do that till the day I die.”

Sounds like something Erik Killmonger might say, right? Well, that’s what Jordan thought too, but the correct answer is actually Lil Wayne.

More like, Wakanda F(orever) Baby.

Watch the full clip above. Jordan’s episode of SafeWord airs Friday at 11 p.m. ET on MTV.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now