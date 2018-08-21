Michael B. Jordan confused a Lil Wayne quote for a line from Black Panther

type Movie Genre Action Adventure release date 02/16/18 performer Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis director Ryan Coogler mpaa PG-13

If it was up to Michael B. Jordan, Lil Wayne might be in line to write Black Panther 2.

EW has exclusive video of Jordan’s appearance on MTV’s SafeWord, where the actor plays a round of “Wakanda or Weezy?” The mission in the game is to decide if a quote is from a rapper or Jordan’s hit film Black Panther.

Tiffany Haddish makes a special cameo in her “ovulating boots” to read the line: “I do what I want to do and I’m gonna do that till the day I die.”

Sounds like something Erik Killmonger might say, right? Well, that’s what Jordan thought too, but the correct answer is actually Lil Wayne.

More like, Wakanda F(orever) Baby.

Watch the full clip above. Jordan’s episode of SafeWord airs Friday at 11 p.m. ET on MTV.