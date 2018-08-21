Kathryn Hahn HBO comedy Mrs. Fletcher picked up to series

HBO has officially welcomed Mrs. Fletcher into the fold.

The pay cabler has picked up the comedy based on Tom Perrotta’s best-selling novel of the same name to series, EW has confirmed. The pilot was executive-produced by Perrotta, Jessi Klein, Sarah Condon, and director Nicole Holofcener.

Mrs. Fletcher stars Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) as Eve Fletcher, a divorced woman who drops her only child, Brendan (Jackson White, The Middle), off at college and returns home to a very empty nest, hoping to reinvent her life and find the happiness and sexual fulfillment that’s eluded her. The series costars Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) as Eve’s close friend Jane; Owen Teague (Bloodline) as Brendan’s high school classmate Julian; and Jen Richards as Margo, a transgender woman who teaches a creative writing course Eve enrolls in.

The book, which explores social media and porn consumption from Eve and Brendan’s perspectives, was an instant New York Times best-seller. It’s only the latest Perrotta title to get the HBO call: His novel The Leftovers was adapted into Damon Lindelof’s critically acclaimed series, which ran for three seasons.

“When I started writing Mrs. Fletcher, it involved pornography, social media, campus sexual assault, gender — everything that was bubbling under the surface during the Obama years,” Perrotta recently told EW of adapting his book for TV. “But [there’s a] level of consciousness now about inclusion — about the perils of having a middle-aged white guy telling the story of a woman’s sexual reawakening. So I’m surrounded by women on this show. Jessi Klein has been a writing partner and collaborator. Nicole Holofcener is directing. Sarah Kondon is an executive producer. Often, it’s me and a bunch of women discussing Mrs. Fletcher. It’s great.”

No release information has been provided for Mrs. Fletcher as of yet.