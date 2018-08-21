Looks like all that shade-throwing on RuPaul’s Drag Race is rubbing off on Carson Kressley.

Kressley, a regular judge on the VH1 competition series, recently took a swipe at Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye, the show on which he originally appeared as the fashion expert when it debuted on Bravo in 2003.

Speaking to Variety at a Television Academy event Monday night to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Emmys — Drag Race is nominated this year for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, Queer Eye for Outstanding Structured Reality Program — Kressley told Marc Malkin, “I’m thrilled that they’re nominated, but it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004.”

Netflix had no comment; reps for Kressley did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.

Courtesy Netflix. Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“They really were trailblazers,” Queer Eye producer David Collins previously told EW about the original Fab 5 for our Summer TV Preview issue. “We spoke to something that was important and current. And it caught hold. I don’t know if I thought it was going to happen again the same way, but I felt like we had really cast an amazing team.”

Collins said the new Fab 5 — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — get to “stand on the shoulders” of their predecessors Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Kressley, and Jai Rodriguez.

Following the debut of the Queer Eye reboot in February, Netflix brought together both series’ Fab 5 members for a chat about how conversations surrounding LGBTQ communities have changed, how the series changed their own lives, and more.

“I think that we’re lucky enough having done the original show, we see the original impact,” Kressley told the group, adding that viewers still tell them how watching the show helped them come out as gay to their own families.

Season 3 of Netflix’s Queer Eye is currently in production in Kansas City, Missouri. The rebooted show scored four Emmy nominations for its first season.

