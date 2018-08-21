Here's when the three-night Arrowverse crossover with Batwoman will air

Batwoman will swing onto screens this December!

The CW has announced the December airdates for the annual Arrowverse crossover, which will introduce Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane and include Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl (but not DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). As was the case last year, the three-night event will force some of the shows to air on special nights.

The highly anticipated crossover will begin on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. with The Flash, which usually airs on Tuesdays. It will then continue on Monday, Dec. 10 with Arrow in its regular slot at 8 p.m., and conclude the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl, which moves to Sunday nights this fall.

RELATED: How Batwoman began: The story behind the CW’s newest superhero

The CW

Apart from the introduction of Rose’s Gotham caped crusader, not much else is known about this year’s crossover. However, we could see Rose headline her own Batwoman series in 2019 if The CW decides to move forward with the show, which would be written by The Vampire Diaries‘ Caroline Dries.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.; Supergirl returns Sunday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.; and Arrow returns Monday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.