American Vandal reveals season 2's poop-related crime in new trailer

type TV Show run date 09/15/17 performer Jimmy Tatro, Tyler Alvarez broadcaster Netflix seasons 1 episodes 8 Current Status In Season

American Vandal season 2 is all about, well, number 2.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for the critically acclaimed true crime satire’s second season, which not only revealed that it premieres Sept. 14 but also the new season’s crime. And it’s clear from the trailer that the dicks were so season 1 because season 2 is all about poop and someone named the Turd Burglar.

In season 2, documentarians Peter (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam (Griffin Gluck) — who are now relatively famous after their documentary American Vandal is picked up by Netflix — investigate an elite Catholic school where someone ruined chicken finger Monday by poisoning the lemonade with laxatives, causing all of the students to have uncontrollable bowel movements. The crime looks truly gnarly in the trailer. In the wake of this heinous crime, someone named the Turd Burglar takes responsibility. After solving who drew the dicks in season 1, Peter and Sam will have attempt to discover the Turd Burglar’s identity.

“The Turd Burglar was a different animal,” says Peter in the dramatic trailer.

“It’s poop, but it goes a lot deeper than that,” says one female student.

Executive produced by Tony Yacenda, Daniel Perrault, and Dan Lagana, American Vandal season 2 also stars Travis Tope, Taylor Dearden, Melvin Gregg, and DeRon Horton.

Watch the trailer above and check out more new images below:

American Vandal premieres Friday, Sept. 14 on Netflix.