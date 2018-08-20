EW's Twin Peaks podcast returns, one year later

type TV Show performer David Lynch, Mark Frost, Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, Miguel Ferrer, Robert Forster, Naomi Watts director David Lynch broadcaster Showtime, ABC seasons 3 Current Status In Season Genre Drama, Crime

What year is this? If it’s 2018, it must be time to return to Twin Peaks, the best melodrama ever made about murder and electricity, which returned last year on Showtime with a special new focus on the insurance industry.

The David Lynch/Mark Frost revival concluded last September, and will be competing in some Emmy categories (not enough!) next month. This summer, former Entertainment Weekly TV critic Jeff Jensen and current TV critic Darren Franich rewatched all 18 parts of the road-tripping, dimension-hopping, MacLachlan-quintupling odyssey. And then they grabbed a table at the Roadhouse for a lengthy chat.

Yes, it’s a special new episode of A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast about Twin Peaks! New theories are boldly announced, at least one major question is (possibly) answered, new answers lead to more questions, Trick’s still on house arrest, Ruby is waiting for someone, someone call Tina, where’s Billy??? Listen to the show on Apple Podcasts, or below.