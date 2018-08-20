The Hills reboot announced at MTV VMAs

type TV Show Genre Reality run date 05/31/06-07/13/10 performer Lauren Conrad broadcaster MTV seasons 6

Get ready to head for The Hills all over again.

MTV announced during Monday night’s Video Music Awards that the beloved reality series (or “reality” series) will come back as The Hills: New Beginnings, which will feature original cast members as well as the new additions of some of their children and friends.

The original cast — minus Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Whitney Port — reunited on the red carpet before the awards ceremony to tease the news. In a VMAs show that harked back to the aughts more than once — the Backstreet Boys and Panic! At the Disco both featured prominently — the stars of The Hills, with the addition of Heidi and Spencer Pratt’s baby, Gunner, fit right in.

The Hills aired for six seasons on MTV from May 2006 to July 2010, and there have been whispers of a reunion since 2016. Check out the teaser for The Hills: New Beginnings above.