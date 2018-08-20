The Hillywood Show has done it again.

Three years after the release of their first Supernatural parody, the sister comedy duo of Hilly and Hannah Hindi have gifted the Supernatural family with another star-filled video. While the last spoof was set to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” this one tackles a slightly more fitting tune: the Ghostbusters theme song. And with that song as its guide, the parody delivers more cameos than anyone could possibly ask for.

Death delivering pizza? You got it! Poor, poor Adam STILL hanging out in the cage in Hell? Done! And of course, Supernatural stars Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles all make appearances as well. (Collins even brings yet another accent to the party!)

In terms of story, the parody hits on many of the beloved series’ highlights from over the years, including but not limited to Dean’s scream in “Phantom Traveler,” the unforgettable talking teddy bear, and the magic of “Changing Channels.”

Watch the parody in full above.