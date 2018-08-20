First look: Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson returns to General Hospital

placeholder
Lynette Rice
August 20, 2018 at 02:50 PM EDT

Chandra Wilson is losing the white coat for a quick stint on General Hospital.

In this exclusive first look from the ABC daytime sudser, Wilson plays Dr. Linda Massey, a therapist who counsels Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), and Curtis (Donna Turner).

Todd Wawrychuck/ABC
Todd Wawrychuck/ABC

This is the second time Wilson has popped up in Port Charles. The last time she moonlighted on the soap was in 2014 as a patient named Tina Estrada.

Wilson’s episode of General Hospital airs Aug. 27 on ABC. Wilson will also reprise her role as Dr. Miranda Bailey on the 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy, which returns Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

