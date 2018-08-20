To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Chandra Wilson is losing the white coat for a quick stint on General Hospital.

In this exclusive first look from the ABC daytime sudser, Wilson plays Dr. Linda Massey, a therapist who counsels Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), and Curtis (Donna Turner).

Todd Wawrychuck/ABC

Todd Wawrychuck/ABC

This is the second time Wilson has popped up in Port Charles. The last time she moonlighted on the soap was in 2014 as a patient named Tina Estrada.

Wilson’s episode of General Hospital airs Aug. 27 on ABC. Wilson will also reprise her role as Dr. Miranda Bailey on the 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy, which returns Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.