GLOW renewed for season 3 at Netflix

Samantha Highfill
August 20, 2018 at 03:00 PM EDT

GLOW

type
TV Show
run date
06/23/17
performer
Alison Brie, Marc Maron
Producer
Jenji Kohan
broadcaster
Netflix
seasons
2
Genre
Comedy, Drama

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will wrestle another round!

Netflix has renewed GLOW, its Emmy-nominated comedy series, for a third season. GLOW, which stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, follows Maron’s washed-up movie director as he brings together 13 Hollywood misfits — including Brie’s Ruth and Gilpin’s Debbie —  to create a television show all about women’s wrestling. (The show’s first season took the No. 1 spot in EW television critic Darren Franich’s Best Shows of the Year list.)

Much like the show’s first two seasons, the third season is set to have 10 episodes. And as the season 2 finale tells us, the ladies are headed to Vegas!

