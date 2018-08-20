GLOW renewed for season 3 at Netflix

GLOW
- type
- TV Show
- run date
- 06/23/17
- performer
- Alison Brie, Marc Maron
- Producer
- Jenji Kohan
- broadcaster
- Netflix
- seasons
- 2
- Genre
- Comedy, Drama
The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will wrestle another round!
Netflix has renewed GLOW, its Emmy-nominated comedy series, for a third season. GLOW, which stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, follows Maron’s washed-up movie director as he brings together 13 Hollywood misfits — including Brie’s Ruth and Gilpin’s Debbie — to create a television show all about women’s wrestling. (The show’s first season took the No. 1 spot in EW television critic Darren Franich’s Best Shows of the Year list.)
Much like the show’s first two seasons, the third season is set to have 10 episodes. And as the season 2 finale tells us, the ladies are headed to Vegas!
Comments