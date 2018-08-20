GLOW renewed for season 3 at Netflix

type TV Show run date 06/23/17 performer Alison Brie, Marc Maron Producer Jenji Kohan broadcaster Netflix seasons 2 Genre Comedy, Drama

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will wrestle another round!

Netflix has renewed GLOW, its Emmy-nominated comedy series, for a third season. GLOW, which stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, follows Maron’s washed-up movie director as he brings together 13 Hollywood misfits — including Brie’s Ruth and Gilpin’s Debbie — to create a television show all about women’s wrestling. (The show’s first season took the No. 1 spot in EW television critic Darren Franich’s Best Shows of the Year list.)

Did you think we'd GLOW to Vegas without you? Let's do this. 💪 #GLOWS3 pic.twitter.com/tZhWzOJGHu — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) August 20, 2018

Much like the show’s first two seasons, the third season is set to have 10 episodes. And as the season 2 finale tells us, the ladies are headed to Vegas!