Doctor Who writers and directors announced for Jodie Whittaker's first season

New Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has done his best to ensure that almost nothing is spoiled about the upcoming season until he deems the time to be right. But, Monday, BBC America finally announced the writers and directors responsible for the first adventures to star Jodie Whittaker as the titular Time Lord.

The list of writers includes Malorie Blackman, who has written over 60 books for children and young adults, and Vinay Patel, the writer of Murdered By My Father, which won the 2016 Royal Television Society Award for Best Single Drama. The season’s directors include Sallie Aprahamian (the British TV show Teachers and This Life) and Mark Tonderai, who made 2012’s Jennifer Lawrence-starring House at the End of the Street.

“We have a team of writers who’ve been working quietly and secretly for a long time now, crafting characters, worlds and stories to excite and move you,” said Chibnall in a statement. “A set of directors who stood those scripts up on their feet, bringing those ideas, visuals and emotions into existence with bravura and fun. Hailing from a range of backgrounds, tastes and styles, here’s what unites them: they are awesome people as well as brilliant at their job. (It matters!) They love Doctor Who. And they’ve all worked above and beyond the call of duty in an effort to bring audiences something special, later this year.”

Learn more about the lineup of writers and directors at the BBC website. The new season will premiere on BBC America this fall.