Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson hopped off their beanbags to make their red carpet debut at the 2018 Video Music Awards.

The newly engaged couple have been putting their affection on display in the streets of New York City for weeks and talking about their young love in a string of interviews, but the VMAs marked the first time they attended such a high-profile event together.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

The pair were all smiles as they posed for the cameras, sharing a sweet kiss as they walked the carpet (which was technically pink, not red) in front of Radio City Music Hall, the venue for this year’s ceremony.

Their whirlwind romance resulted in an engagement — which Davidson confirmed on The Tonight Show — earlier this summer, after only a few weeks of dating. Grande recently shared details of the low-key proposal and revealed that she plans to change her name to Ariana Grande-Davidson once she ties the knot. But first, the lovebirds have to figure out how to decorate their new $16 million Manhattan apartment.