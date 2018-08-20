Alyssa Milano wears Handmaid’s Tale costume to protest Trump’s court pick

James Hibberd
August 20, 2018 at 11:02 AM EDT

The Handmaid's Tale

type
TV Show
run date
04/26/17
performer
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley
broadcaster
Hulu
seasons
2
Genre
Drama, Sci-fi

Alyssa Milano went Under His Eye to protest Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

The actress donned this Handmaid’s Tale costume at a rally in Phoenix against high court nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

Milano wore the outfit of the acclaimed Hulu drama’s handmaids who are forced into a life of sexual slavery. Her sign, “Never Kavanaugh, Never Gilead,” is a reference to the fictional fascist country in the show.

The actress was participating in a “Rise Up for Roe” tour in honor of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. Abortion rights advocates believe Kavanaugh will tip the Supreme Court into overturning the historic decision.

Milano is currently appearing in the Netflix series Insatiable. 

