Dynasty casts Sharon Lawrence as Liam's mother

type TV Show Genre Drama run date 10/11/17 performer Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay broadcaster The CW seasons 2

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

If you thought Alexis Carrington was a lot to deal with, just wait until you meet Liam’s mother.

EW can exclusively reveal that Dynasty has cast Sharon Lawrence (The Ranch) in the role of Laura Van Kirk (of the New York Van Kirks). Laura is described as “Liam’s well-bred, erudite mother who is so overpowering and manipulative that she puts Fallon’s mother, Alexis, to shame.”

Lawrence is currently slated to appear in just one episode during the season, but her impact will be felt by many, including Fallon, who is not a fan of Laura and Liam’s relationship. However, Fallon will have to keep her opinions to herself if she wants Laura’s approval. And, according to Laura’s character description, “Upon meeting this she-devil, Fallon understands how Liam could easily fill a book with all the trauma from his childhood.”

Dynasty returns Friday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.