The inspiration for the third season of Stranger Things came from an unlikely source — the 1985 comedy Fletch, featuring Chevy Chase.

Cast member David Harbour revealed the news during a screening of the Netflix hit at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Friday, during which he gave fans insights into the highly anticipated new episodes.

“The Duffers are so specific each year with the movies,” he told Variety of the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer. “And Fletch is one movie we get to play around and have some fun with this season, which you wouldn’t expect from Stranger Things and you wouldn’t expect from the Spielberg universe and you certainly wouldn’t expect from a darker season.’”

In case you’ve never seen Fletch, the film follows Chase as an investigative reporter who is offered money to kill a millionaire battling terminal cancer. But he soon discovers the man is in fact not ill and risks his life to find out the truth.

Harbour also discussed his character Jim Hopper’s relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and how the dynamic between the two of them will become further complicated.

“Their relationship is going to get far more complex, because, you know, things happen to girls and boys when they’re 13 and 14,” he shared. “A lot of changes go on in the body and in your social life, and I don’t think he’s going to handle watching her become a woman in front of his eyes very well. That’s a horrifying thing for him — maybe even more so than fighting inter-dimensional monsters.”

As far as what’s ahead for his character in the romance department, Harbour noted he’d like to see love blossom with longtime friend Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

“There may be other people in the mix in this situation, but I think they’re built for each other and I would love to see them get together,” he revealed. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed up, beautiful people who are like puzzle pieces that can’t stand each other but actually need each other.”

Stranger Things is set to return in summer 2019.