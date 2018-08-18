type TV Show Genre Drama, Comedy, Miniseries run date 02/19/17 performer Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz director Jean-Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold Producer David E. Kelley broadcaster HBO seasons 1 Current Status On Hiatus

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are leaving Monterey (for now) as filming on season 2 of Big Little Lies has come to an end.

The stars celebrated the conclusion of the shoot by sharing heartfelt messages to the cast and crew of the HBO drama via Instagram — with both giving a special shout-out to director Andrea Arnold.

Witherspoon shared a montage of images featuring herself alongside Kidman and co-stars Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern.

“Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry,” she wrote. “Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!) Thank you @HBO and our amazing Director Andrea Arnold! Big love to my sisters @nicolekidman @lauradern@shailenewoodley @zoeisabellakravitz and #MerylStreep.”

Meanwhile, Kidman posted a pic of herself wearing a shirt adorned with the names of the female characters in the Emmy-winning hit.

“That’s a wrap on #BigLittleLies Season 2 filming! What a beautiful journey this has been with my Monterey 5 sisters and our passionate dedicated crew,” Kidman captioned the photo. “Thank you HBO for the amazing opportunity and thank you Andrea Arnold for being our fearless leader, and of course the one and only Meryl Streep for believing in us. I love you all. xx.”

Though an official release date is yet to be announced, the sophomore season of Big Little Lies will debut sometime in 2019.