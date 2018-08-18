To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

But will they get to ride in the red Ferrari?

Actors from the Hangover and Rocky franchises will make guest-starring appearance in the first season CBS’s Magnum P.I. reboot. Ken Jeong will join the action as Lee Ji-Won, a local old-school private investigator who plays poker with Magnum (Jay Hernandez). He may be a colorful dude, but apparently, he gives P.I.s a bad wrap.

Carl Weathers will also star as Dan, an old-school Marine who’s struggling to pay his bills as a fisherman. A man of integrity, Dan asks Magnum for help finding a 350-pound tuna he caught that was been stolen. The fish is worth about $350,000, so he’d like it back to help pay off his boat and workers.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The executive producer of the new Magnum P.I. has big plans for the reboot. Peter Lenkov told fans at Comic-Con in July that he will do a crossover episode with his other procedural-cum-classic TV reboot, Hawaii Five-0.

That means Magnum will ultimately meet up with Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin). “The plan is to ultimately introduce those two characters, have them in a crossover episode, and at least have them know of each other,” he said. “That’s the fun of the fact they are both ex-Navy Seals.”

Magnum P.I. premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.