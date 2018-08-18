To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.
But will they get to ride in the red Ferrari?
Actors from the Hangover and Rocky franchises will make guest-starring appearance in the first season CBS’s Magnum P.I. reboot. Ken Jeong will join the action as Lee Ji-Won, a local old-school private investigator who plays poker with Magnum (Jay Hernandez). He may be a colorful dude, but apparently, he gives P.I.s a bad wrap.
Carl Weathers will also star as Dan, an old-school Marine who’s struggling to pay his bills as a fisherman. A man of integrity, Dan asks Magnum for help finding a 350-pound tuna he caught that was been stolen. The fish is worth about $350,000, so he’d like it back to help pay off his boat and workers.
The executive producer of the new Magnum P.I. has big plans for the reboot. Peter Lenkov told fans at Comic-Con in July that he will do a crossover episode with his other procedural-cum-classic TV reboot, Hawaii Five-0.
That means Magnum will ultimately meet up with Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin). “The plan is to ultimately introduce those two characters, have them in a crossover episode, and at least have them know of each other,” he said. “That’s the fun of the fact they are both ex-Navy Seals.”
Magnum P.I. premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
