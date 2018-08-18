type Music Current Status In Season Producers Suave House, Universal

It’s been eight years since the final polarizing episode of Lost aired, but fans of the suspenseful hit were able to relive the relationship between Penny and Desmond on Friday.

Sonya Walger‏ and Henry Ian Cusick, who portrayed the couple, documented their touching reunion on Twitter, during which they revisited the place where their characters first met.

“Reunited,” Walger simply captioned the photo of the smiling pair.

The post was also shared by Cusick: “Where Penny and Des first met! So lovely to see you again @sonyawalger! xx,” he wrote.

Where Penny and Des first met! So lovely to see you again @sonyawalger! xx https://t.co/bZUy0Js4WC — Henry Ian Cusick (@hicusick) August 18, 2018

For those who need a refresher, Desmond and Penny first laid eyes on one another outside a monastery in Eddington, Scotland (the moment was actually filmed at St. Andrew’s Priory School in Honolulu). The tender encounter is explored in flashbacks during the season 4 episode “Catch 22.”

Walger and Cusick have remained friends since the series went off the airwaves and appeared alongside one another in the 2014 short film Visible.

The post prompted a flood of reactions from fans, who were overjoyed to see their favorite small-screen couple back together.

What a wonderful photograph! Sonya and Henry you have brought Penny and Desmond alive forever! What amazing actors! — Michael Trig Lehmann (@Triggeriffic) August 18, 2018

Thank you for the photo! Love, love, love seeing you both together again! ♥️♥️ — kathy 🌴 (@kwag58) August 18, 2018

I love u guys so much and I miss Penny and Des A LOT 💓 — pristine misses The 100 (@Selxscz) August 18, 2018

So excited to see you together!! Desmond and Penny were the true love story on LOST — Michelle Binder (@MDB61075) August 18, 2018