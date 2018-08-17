Watch the soaring new trailer for the Star Wars: Resistance animated series

The Star Wars: Resistance animated series is introducing its new hero — Kazuda Xiono.

Kaz (voiced by Days of Our Lives‘ Christopher Sean) is a young pilot enlisted by General Leia Organa, X-Wing ace Poe Dameron, and sweet-but-resilient droid BB-8 to help assess the rising danger of the First Order.

The first trailer for the show dropped Friday, along with the premiere date of the one-hour first episode: Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel VOD, with later airings on Disney XD.

Oscar Isaac will return to the galaxy to voice Poe Dameron, and Rachel Butera (the lead on Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time and the voice of Meryl Streep on Family Guy) will take over General Organa from the late Carrie Fisher.

Gwendoline Christie will resurrect chrome-armored Captain Phasma as one of the villains on the show, set before the events of The Force Awakens, when Supreme Leader Snoke and the First Order movement is an evolving danger to galactic peace.

The Resistance dispatches Kaz to a vessel known as Colossus, a re-fueling platform positioned on an outer rim water world, where Kaz will work undercover as a mechanic — keeping his eyes and ears alert for news about the movements of First Order personnel.

Sean, an American actor of half-Japanese heritage, now joins Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico from The Last Jedi as one of the first Asian leads in the Star Wars universe.

Kaz is stationed alongside Poe’s longtime friend Jarek Yeager (Legion‘s Scott Lawrence), a seasoned pilot who runs the repair shop.

He’s working alongside Tam Ryvora (East Enders‘ Suzie McGrath) and Neeku (Silcon Valley‘s “Big Head” Josh Brener), as well as Bucket, an astromech droid who has seen better days.

Other actors on the show include Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor) as Torra Doza, Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Hype Fazon (he may be the first Star Wars performer to get a galactic name similar to his real one), Community‘s Jim Rash as Flix, and SNL‘s Bobby Moynihan as Orka.

Always rolling around the periphery is BB-8, supplying vital information as Kaz keeps his true mission secret even from his friends. (You never know who is a real friend on the Outer Rim.)

Star Wars: Resistance was created by Rebels and The Clone Wars producer Dave Filoni, who reunites much of his behind-the-scenes team from those shows, including executive producers Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and art director Amy Beth Christenson. Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Iron Man: Armored Adventures) joins the squad as an executive producer.

“The idea for Star Wars: Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” Filoni said in a statement when the series was announced. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”