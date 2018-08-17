RWBY: Watch an exclusive character short ahead of animated show's return

Can’t wait for the return of the animated web series RWBY, whose sixth volume premieres Oct. 27? Then, good news! The good folks over at the show’s production company Rooster Teeth have sent our way an exclusive character short which highlights the character of Adam Taurus.

Voiced by Garrett Hunter, Taurus is a major antagonist in RWBY. Willing to strike down anyone who gets in the way of his twisted version of justice, he has declared to fight for the rights of his people, but over the years he’s strayed further and further from these idealistic claims. His goal? To torment his ex-partner, Blake Belladonna, whom Taurus considers to be responsible for his fall from power.

RWBY is set in a world called Remnant, filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, where humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training, whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors. In Volume 6 of RWBY, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have been reunited and Team RWBY’s first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With Beacon fallen and Mistral compromised, Remnant’s northernmost academy may now be the safest place in the world, but making it there will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined.

Watch that exclusive character short above.