Renée Zellweger to star in Netflix drama from Revenge creator

What/If

Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger (Cold Mountain) is taking on her first major television role.

Zellweger will star in Netflix’s What/If, a new anthology series from Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley.

According to the announcement, What/If “explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.”

Director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) will serve as an EP on the 10-episode series.