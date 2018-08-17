Renée Zellweger to star in Netflix drama from Revenge creator

What/If
Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger (Cold Mountain) is taking on her first major television role.
Zellweger will star in Netflix’s What/If, a new anthology series from Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley.
Presley Ann/Getty Images
According to the announcement, What/If “explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.”
Director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) will serve as an EP on the 10-episode series.
