Netflix has recently ramped up its efforts in the unscripted/talk-show department, but now two of its shows have been shown the off ramp.

The streaming service has canceled The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale and The Break with Michelle Wolf, EW has confirmed.

The Joel McHale Show — which mined reality TV for laughs and followed in the tradition of the Community vet’s E! show, The Soup — launched in February with 13 weekly installments. The network recently ordered six more episodes, which were released all at once in mid-July, which makes news of a cancellation somewhat surprising. The topical Break — hosted by the Late Night with Seth Meyers alum and White House Correspondents Dinner headline grabber — debuted in May, kicking off a 10-episode weekly run that also wrapped last month.

Netflix — which unveiled David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in January and the 10th season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in July — will offer up several more talk shows in the coming months, including Norm Macdonald Has a Show and Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj. The streamer also will unveil The Fix, which features Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan, and D.L. Hughley, along with a rotating panel of comedians.