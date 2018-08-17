First Lady Melania Trump, by way of Broadway star Laura Benanti, has some things to say about Omarosa Manigault Newman‘s tell-all book Unhinged. “She is a wacky lowlife,” she told Stephen Colbert, echoing the real President Trump‘s own words. “What kind of person ends up in the White House after being on The Apprentice?” What kind of person, indeed?

Like the Trump administration in general, it’s hard to decipher what Benanti’s Trump is saying. She says Unhinged is full of lies… but also maybe it’s not?

When it comes to Manigault Newman’s claims that there are recordings of Trump using the N-word, the first lady said she agreed with the assessment of “Colonel Sanders.” She means White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who couldn’t rule out the existence of said tapes because she hasn’t been in every room with the president. “I also avoid being in rooms with my husband,” Melania said.

She also denied the allegations in Unhinged that she intentionally stirs up trouble for Trump, like when she wore that “I don’t really care” jacket to visit the child immigration detention centers. And yet, she has a new pair of “patriotic shoes” that have the Bill of Rights glued to their soles.

“What if this becomes big story?” Benanti’s Trump said of her footwear. “My husband will become so mad he will not speak to me.” Based on her ensuing cackle, it seems that’s not necessarily a bad thing.