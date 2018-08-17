Way back in 1995, The Simpsons‘ episode “Treehouse of Horror VI” afforded you a rather disturbing peek at what Homer Simpson might look like if he were rendered in 3-D and dropped into our human world. And now, artist Miguel Vasquez would like to show you his vision of the south-of-toothsome, paunchy patriarch in real life. If you need to brace yourself, steel yourself, close your eyes, or just plain click on another page, this would be the best time to do so.

My 3D re-imagining of what Homer Simpson would look like in real life. pic.twitter.com/NVkyO65ItC — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) August 17, 2018

Eyes? Bulging. Nose? Bulbous. Mug? Brimming with five o’clock shadow.

This is the stuff of nightmares that will haunt you all the way to the animated comedy’s season 30 premiere, which airs Sept. 30 on Fox.

Vasquez has reimagined other beloved cartoon characters as well, including SpongeBob Squarepants and Ed, Edd n Eddy.