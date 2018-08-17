type TV Show creator Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould performer Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean broadcaster AMC seasons 3 Current Status On Hiatus Genre Crime, Drama

As you may have heard, Better Call Saul is going to dip into a darker place, especially as the events and players of Breaking Bad loom larger. How much more does Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) have to slip before he becomes Saul Goodman? Jimmy is in a bad place right now, suspended from practicing law for a year, and learning that his brother, Chuck (Michael McKean) has gone up in flames. He’s lying to Kim about having leads on managerial jobs, and acting rather strange on the job interviews that he is going on.

Sure, a career in photocopier sales wouldn’t excite many people, but Jimmy does see opportunity at Mr. Neff’s office — specifically the Hummel figurines that he’s keeping on a display shelf but doesn’t realize their value. Jimmy figures he can make some easy money by fencing Bavarian Boy on eBay — if only he knew someone who could pull off this Hummel heist without a hitch.

Oh, right. If there’s one man that can make this happen, it’s Mike (Jonathan Banks). Check out this clip from the next episode of Better Call Saul, and see Jimmy pitch the crime to Mike: “What if I told you you could turn this piece of crap into four grand — for each of us, minimum?”

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.