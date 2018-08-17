Bachelor in Paradise first look: Jordan's outfit blows everyone's mind

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 08/04/14 performer Chris Harrison broadcaster ABC Genre Reality

After two weeks of Bachelor in Paradise, I think it’s fair to say that the most entertaining thing about this season so far is Jordan the Male Model. For one thing, he has nothing to do with the excruciatingly boring Tia and Colton drama. For another, he has a knack for describing the action in Paradise in a way that is both stream-of-consciousness weird and completely hilarious, as when he gave this porn-inspired description of new arrival Caroline: “She gives me kind of like stepmom vibes. Like, I’m not gonna undress in front of her because I don’t know what could happen.”

And now with Wills gone (not for long, let’s hope), Jordan is officially the snazziest dresser in Paradise. In this exclusive clip of Monday’s new episode, Jordan arrives to the rose ceremony in what can only be described as a bell-hop uniform from an all-male Hawaiian resort — and the reactions are perfection.

Chelsea, meanwhile, nails it when she compares the male model’s duds to those worn by “that monkey from Aladdin.”

“He was just missing that little hat,” she notes. But Jordan’s current “lady” of choice, Jenna, likes his ensemble — so maybe love really is blind.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.