Julia Louis-Dreyfus back at work on Veep season 7 after cancer treatment

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 5 run date 04/22/12 performer Julia Louis-Dreyfus broadcaster HBO Genre Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back to work, six months after saying “f— you” to cancer.

The cast and crew, including actor Tony Hale and executive producer David Mandel, shared a series of photos and videos from their first day of filming Veep season 7. One of them captured Dreyfus just before shooting commenced on the first scene as she took a moment to thank everyone for “working it out to come back.”

“I’m very grateful,” she said.

Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people. pic.twitter.com/j53WcFYgDV — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 16, 2018

Production on the seventh season of HBO’s award-winning comedy was postponed when Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017, just after winning her sixth consecutive Emmy for outstanding lead actress as Selina Meyer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Dreyfus tweeted when she announced her diagnosis. With the support of her family, the Hollywood community, and Veep coworkers, she remained positive throughout the experience. In February, after she underwent surgery, she released her “first post-op photo” with the caption, “Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘F–k you!’”

Production on season 7 officially began on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, Dreyfus channeled Selina’s hostile relationship with Gary by shaving off Hale’s mustache for social media. “We’re getting rid of this. I mean, it doesn’t work,” she said. She then joked, “Yeah, it looked awful before.”

Mandel shared other behind-the-scenes images of fellow cast members Reid Scott, Anna Chlumsky, and Timothy Simons back on set.

Veep‘s seventh season will also be the show’s final season.

As HBO programming president Casey Bloys announced in September, “The decision to bring Veep to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet. We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

Bloys announced during the Television Critics Association press tour this July that the final season will premiere “sometime this spring [2019].”

Dreyfus will also be honored at the Kennedy Center this Oct. 21 with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. It seems fitting, since Selina once told Simons’ Jonah Ryan, “I will destroy you in ways that are so creative they will honor me for it at the Kennedy Center.”

“Like Mark Twain, Julia has enriched American culture with her iconic, unforgettable, and outright hilarious brand of humor,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter had said. “Over four decades, her wildly original characters and her gift for physical comedy have left us in stitches. Julia is a role model for so many, and we look forward to honoring her on Oct. 21.”