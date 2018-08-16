T.J. Miller denies Silicon Valley accusations: 'I play an a--hole on TV, but I'm not a bully'

type TV Show Genre Comedy run date 04/06/14 creator Mike Judge performer Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Zach Woods broadcaster HBO seasons 5 Current Status In Season

T.J. Miller knows his reputation, but he insists that, despite past accusations, he’s not a bully.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show, the comedian denied actress Alice Wetterlund’s accusations that he was a “bully and petulant brat” during their time together on Silicon Valley.

“It was not my experience that anyone was bullying her or mean to her,” said Miller. “Truthfully, I felt like it was difficult to work with her because she kept interrupting Zach Woods. And that was my perspective of it.” Miller added that Wetterlund was interrupting Woods “during takes, and even when she was off camera.”

Last month, Wetterlund, who played a computer engineer named Carla Walton on seasons 2 and 3 of the HBO comedy, tweeted, “I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f— off forever.”

Miller also faced scrutiny for his alleged conduct last year when an anonymous woman claimed that the actor had punched, choked, and sexually assaulted her while they were in college together. Miller denied the allegations in a joint statement with his wife, Kate.

After four seasons of playing the loudmouthed and obnoxious Erlich Bachman, Miller exited Silicon Valley in 2017. In the wake of his departure, reports circulated about Miller’s behavior on-set, with creator Mike Judge saying, “It’s not fun to work with someone who doesn’t want to be there.”

“I’m not a bully,” Miller further contested on Wednesday. “I don’t think I have the energy of someone who comes in and is like, ‘Okay, shut up, the men are talking now.'” He concluded the discussion on the matter by declaring, “I play an a–hole on TV, but I’m not a bully in real life, ever.”

Watch the full interview above.