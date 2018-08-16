The Office's Angela Kinsey caught her nephew using her photo on Tinder

Esme Douglas
August 16, 2018 at 06:16 PM EDT

James, 25, has been put on notice by his aunt Angela.

The Office actress Angela Kinsey called out a certain Tinder user recently for using a photo of the two of them to spice up his profile on the dating app. “Nephews… do not put me in your @tinder profile photos,” she wrote in her Instagram story. “K. Thx. Byeeeee.”

Twitter exploded when user @dunflower found the Tinder profile in question:

In addition to featuring the now-infamous photo of Kinsey and the young man, the profile ends with “and yes Angela from the office is my aunt.”

Clearly, his aunt was not having it, and hopefully this will teach other family members of Office stars not to use their relatives’ sitcom fame for Tinder clout. We see you, Oscar Nunez’s second cousin.

