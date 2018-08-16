The Royals canceled by E! after four seasons

type TV Show run date 03/15/15 performer Elizabeth Hurley, William Moseley, Alexandra Park Producer Mark Schwahn broadcaster E! Entertainment Channel seasons 3 Current Status In Season Genre Drama

E! is locking the palace gates on The Royals.

The network confirmed on Thursday that it had canceled the prime time soap — its first foray into original scripted series — after four seasons.

Debuting in 2015, the series starred Elizabeth Hurley as the matriarch queen of a British royal family and William Moseley and Alexandra Park as her children, with scandals and romances playing significant roles as well. The cast also included Tom Austen, Jake Maskall, Genevieve Gaunt, Victoria Ekanoye, Max Brown, and Rocky Marshall.

All hope for more Royals should not be abandoned just yet. Lionsgate, which co-produces the series, is currently shopping the show to other outlets in hopes of finding a new home.

“E! will not be moving forward with another season of The Royals, which launched in 2015 as the network’s first original scripted series,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “Over four seasons, The Royals took viewers behind the palace gates on a scandalous journey filled with twists and turns. We are grateful to the cast and our producing partners at Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions.”

The season 4 finale aired earlier this year. In December of last year, creator/showrunner Mark Schwahn was terminated following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

E! canceled its other scripted drama The Arrangement after two seasons in May.