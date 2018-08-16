type TV Show Genre Superhero run date 03/17/17 performer Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Jessica Stroup broadcaster Netflix seasons 2

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

It looks like Danny Rand (Finn Jones) has some competition in the glowing-fist department.

The Immortal Iron Fist, Protector of K’un-Lun, and Lover of Potstickers already has scores of threats to face in the second season of his solo Netflix series, but in the exclusive trailer above, he’ll also have Davos (Sacha Dhawan) and his blazing red fist to contend with this time around.

Danny’s jealous childhood friend who trained with him in K’un-Lun (bloodily, as evidenced by those flashbacks) appears to be just as powerful as he is — but Davos is after something more. “You’ll give me what’s mine, brother,” he tells Danny. “You will suffer.” Well, at least Danny will have Colleen (Jessica Henwick) and Misty (Simone Missick) by his side when he does. The Daughters of the Dragon can certainly defeat a Steel Serpent, can’t they?

Season 2 also stars Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum and Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, and adds Alice Eve as Typhoid Mary, along with new showrunner Raven Metzner (Sleepy Hollow).

Marvel’s Iron Fist returns Sept. 7 on Netflix.

Check out three exclusive images from the upcoming season below:

Linda Kallerus/Netflix

Linda Kallerus/Netflix