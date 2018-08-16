Ariana Grande brings some Celine Dion, Little Shop of Horrors to Carpool Karaoke

Ariana Grande, the best impressionist of all the pop divas, was the focus of a new Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show Wednesday night — and she whipped out some Celine Dion and Little Shop of Horrors.

Oh! And she also got a piggyback ride from James Corden into a California Starbucks where she ordered a grande coffee. Maybe we should’ve led with that.

The Sweetener singer went through some of her own repertoire with Corden, like “Side to Side,” “God Is a Woman,” and “No Tears Left to Cry.” But during the breaks she taught Corden how to sing vocal runs like a true diva and delivered a Celine Dion impression that’s made her famous on the late-night TV show circuit with “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

Grande surprised Corden again later on when they both realized Little Shop of Horrors was their dream Broadway show. Corden won a Tony award for One Man, Two Guvnors and he starred opposite Emily Blunt in the film version of Into the Woods, while Grande has her whole Hairspray Live! thing going on. So, obviously, they had to sing “Suddenly Seymour.”

Watch above.