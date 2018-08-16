TNT picks up Alienist sequel The Angel of Darkness

type TV Show Genre Crime, Historical, Drama run date 01/22/18 performer Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning broadcaster TNT seasons 1

TNT has picked up a second installment of its hit limited series The Alienist, EW has confirmed.

Titled The Angel of Darkness and based on Alienist author Caleb Carr’s sequel of the same name, the follow-up will return to the original’s circa-1900 New York City setting, with main cast members Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning all set to return. The announcement comes on the heels of The Alienist scoring six Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Limited Series.

“We could not be prouder of The Alienist’s outstanding, award-worthy performance and all of the work the incredible actors and crew put in to bring that story and time period to life,” Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. “Our audience fell in love with these multi-dimensional, timeless characters and the journey of their struggles living in complicated times. With this new story in TNT’s Suspense Collection, we will further immerse viewers into their world as they are confronted with a new enemy.”

The Alienist was a turn-of-the-century murder mystery set amid the underbelly of New York’s Gilded Age, following Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive “alienist” in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies who pursued a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys. He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) and Sara Howard (Fanning), an ambitious secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective.

While no details of the show’s sequel have been announced, the book version of The Angel of Darkness is set against the backdrop of Spain-U.S. tensions and war waging in Cuba, with Sara (now working as a private detective) trying to locate the kidnapped infant daughter of a visiting Spanish dignitary.

Returning for the sequel as executvies producers are Eric Roth, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin, and Cary Joji Fukunaga. No release date information has been provided as of yet.