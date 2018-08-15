The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble to premiere in January

The Fosters might have ended, but the adventures of Callie and Mariana are only just beginning.

Freeform has finally announced that Good Trouble, the Fosters spin-off, will premiere in January. The show, which has a 13-episode order for its first season, follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles.

Tony Rivetti/ABC Family via Getty Images

“Part of the entire reason we wanted to do a spin-off was to keep the family alive,” executive producer Peter Paige told EW when The Fosters ended. “You live with your family for a while and then you move out into the world and you still have your family, you just don’t get to see them every night when you go home for dinner. One of the reasons we said, ‘Yes, we absolutely have to make this show,’ was so that we could keep the entire Fosters clan alive.”

In other words, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for some familiar faces to appear on Good Trouble.