Supernatural boss: All the Wayward Sisters will return in 'multiple episodes this season'

Wayward Sisters might not have worked out, but that doesn’t mean the story of Jody and her girls has come to an end. Even though the CW ultimately decided not to pick up the Supernatural spin-off, Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb says they’ve found a way to include all the Wayward characters in the flagship series’ upcoming 14th season. Furthermore, it sounds like we might get some answers regarding things that were introduced in Wayward’s backdoor pilot (which aired as part of Supernatural’s 13th season).

“All of the characters are going to make their return one way or the other,” Dabb tells EW. “We found a way to fold [them] organically into the plot line, and some of the hanging chads from the pilot last year ended up dovetailing nicely with some of the stuff Michael’s looking to do, and some of the stuff that’s going on in our world just generally. It all folds together pretty well, but they’ll definitely be in multiple episodes this season.”

Maybe that means we’ll see Kaia’s doppelgänger again?

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.