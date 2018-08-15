Shooter canceled at USA Network but aiming for second life elsewhere

Shooter is being retired… for now.

After a three-season run, USA Network’s Ryan Phillippe-led thriller is the latest target of series cancellation. Shooter will finish after the 13-episode third season, which is currently airing, but won’t be back for a fourth season — not at USA, anyway.

The drama may have a second life as producer Paramount Television is shopping the series to other networks, including sibling company (and newly relaunched) Paramount Network. Representatives for both Paramount Television and Paramount Network had no comment, but a source close to the deal confirms the pick-up is “unlikely as conversations have all but stalled,” while another party involved says talks are still moving forward.

According to Deadline, Shooter is USA’s lowest-rated drama series, following the recent cancellation of Josh Holloway’s sci-fi show Colony. The most recent season averaged 471,000 viewing in the coveted 18-49 demographic and 1,506 million total viewers in Live+3, down double-digits from season 2.

Shooter, which premiered to high ratings in 2016 before falling off, chronicles Phillippe as Bob Lee Swagger, a decorated marksman coaxed back into military service to prevent a plot to kill the president. The series is loosely based on the best-selling novel Point of Impact by Stephen Hunter and the 2007 Paramount film of the same name starring Mark Wahlberg, who’s also an executive producer of the show.

Behind-the-scenes hiccups have plagued the show since its release, which was stalled after a series of mass shootings in summer 2016, including the killing of police officers in Dallas, Texas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After Phillippe broke his leg in an off-set accident last summer, season 2 was cut down to 10 episodes.