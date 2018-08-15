Ian Ziering teases 90210 reunion after working with Tori Spelling on Sharknado 6

If you’ve been waiting 20 years for a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion, you might not have to wait too much longer!

Appearing on PeopleTV’s Chatter, Ian Ziering — who played Steve Sanders in the ’90s teen drama — talked about reuniting with his 90210 costar Tori Spelling for Sharknado 6 and gushed about how happy he was to be on set with her again. “I’ve been friends with Tori ever since shooting 90210,” he says. “We’re all still close. Getting a chance to work with her again was just a double bonus.”

And Spelling’s not the only one Ziering stays in touch with. He shared that he still talks to Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry, and Jason Priestley regularly. “We talk, we’re friends,” he says. “There’s reunions all the time we just don’t display it.” In fact, he saw Perry at Comic-Con and says the video he posted on Instagram “blew up because people are so excited to see us together.”

With all that fan excitement, could a 90210 reboot be in the cards? “Oh, yeah!” says Ziering. “Always a chance. We all talk, we all have ideas. It’s just a matter of time, I think. There’s so much chatter on social media, so much clamoring for a reunion, I’m sure something will happen.”

That is, if the actor’s not too busy with more Sharknado movies to come. Though, if you’d told Ziering that could be a possibility when he signed on to the first in the franchise, he might’ve laughed in your face. But in 2013, with one baby and another on the way, his sole reason for saying yes was financial. “We’re actors,” he explains. “We get our health care from the unions; we need to make so much and the pay on Sharknado One was just enough to eek me past that first tier to get health insurance.”

