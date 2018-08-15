Ian Somerhalder shares first look at his V-Wars character

Ian Somerhalder has once again returned to a world filled with vampires. But this time, he’s not one of them.

The Vampire Diaries star has shared the first photo of his character, Dr. Luther Swann, in the upcoming Netflix series V-Wars. V-Wars is based on the IDW comic of the same name by writer Jonathan Maberry, and it follows Somerhalder’s Dr. Luther Swann as he attempts to understand a disease that has changed many people, including his best friend Michael Fayne, into vampires.

However, being a human doesn’t mean that Luther will miss out on all the action. Based on the first photo alone, it looks as though Luther is sporting some bloody knuckles. Needless to say, he doesn’t heal quite as quickly as Damon Salvatore.

V-Wars has yet to get a release date on Netflix.