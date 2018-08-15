type TV Show genre Drama, Fantasy run date 04/17/11 performer Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey director David Benioff, D.B. Weiss broadcaster HBO seasons 7

More Game of Thrones final season tease, this time from Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei on the HBO hit.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Emmanuel was asked about what fans can expect from next year’s eighth season of the Emmy-winning fantasy drama.

“I think what we can expect from the final season of GoT is just a real push,” she reportedly said. “Like in the last couple of seasons, we have seen the pace of the show increase with the stakes getting higher and higher. There are so many storylines that have to come to conclusion. We have to play them out, so the pace of the show is continuing on that sense.”

And then added: “There are so many characters and stories that haven’t found their conclusion. So, this season is going to be incredibly satisfying for people. It is going to be incredibly exciting and heartbreaking. I feel like people will have their mind blown when they watch the final one.”

Macall B. Polay/HBO

Thrones returns for just six more episodes sometime during the first half of 2019. As EW first reported, the episodes won’t be two-hours each like some fans had hoped, but HBO leadership assures they’ll be plenty satisfying.