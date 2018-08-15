We’ve compiled a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the 2018 MTV VMAs to ensure you’re prepared for one of music’s biggest nights.

Red Carpet and Pre-Show

The pre-show begins at 8 p.m. on MTV, and will be hosted by Terrence J, Nessa, Jersey Shore Family Reunion stars Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. The Backstreet Boys, Bazzi, and Bryce Vine are set to deliver special performances.

Showtime

The ceremony begins at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Location

This year’s show is back at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the first time since 2009.

Host

MTV is keeping this top secret.

Performances

“God Is a Woman” songstress Ariana Grande will perform, as well as Shawn Mendes, Logic and Ryan Tedder, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Panic! At The Disco, and Nicki Minaj, who will perform remotely from another New York location.

Nominations

Cardi B leads the way with 10 nominations, followed closely by music’s royal couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce, who scored eight nominations for their video “APES**T.” Childish Gambino finds himself at a close third with seven nominations.

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Jennifer Lopez will receive the honor this year.

Presenters

In addition to performing at the pre-show, the Backstreet Boys will also act as presenters at the ceremony. Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Millie Bobby Brown, and Amandla Stenberg are also among the night’s presenters.

