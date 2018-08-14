The Romanoffs first footage: Matthew Weiner's Amazon series unveils star-studded cast

Chances are that if you’re in the new teaser trailer for The Romanoffs, you really want people to know that you’re a Romanoff.

Amazon has finally released footage of the anticipated new limited anthology series from Emmy-winner Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), which features an A-list cast, traverses three continents and seven countries, and tells eight stories bound by the legendary Russian royal family name. Little about the plot is known beyond that, and this second official teaser will do little to change that.

What it will do, of course, is affirm just how many great actors are taking part in the project. There are blink-and-you’ll-miss-it introductions to characters played by the likes of Isabelle Huppert, Diane Lane, Aaron Eckhart, Amanda Peet, Paul Reiser, Kathryn Hahn, Corey Stoll, and many others, not to mention Mad Men alums Christina Hendricks and John Slattery. It’s our first real glimpse at The Romanoffs, as Amazon’s first teaser merely highlighted the names of the talent involved in the show.

Watch the new teaser above. The Romanoffs premieres its eight-episode season on Oct. 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime.